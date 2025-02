Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

Zen Technologies announced strategic investments in two companies - Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics. These acquisitions reinforce Zen's commitment to innovation, indigenous defense manufacturing, and technological advancement in robotics, aerospace, and propulsion systems, further solidifying its position as a key player in India's defense sector.

Under the terms of the agreements:

Vector Technics - Zen now holds a 51% controlling stake in Vector Technics, a leading provider of propulsion and power distribution solutions for drones and UAVs. This acquisition enables Zen to expand into aerospace components and reinforce its role in supporting global drone and robotics industries.

Bhairav Robotics - Zen has acquired a 45.33% stake in Bhairav Robotics, strengthening its position in the defense robotics and autonomous systems segment. Bhairav specializes in advanced robotic products such as quadrupedal robots and autonomous weapon systems, furthering Zen's commitment to "Made in India" innovation

Powered by Capital Market - Live News