Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 8.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.57% to Rs 111230.21 crore

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 8.30% to Rs 4391.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4789.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.57% to Rs 111230.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 116554.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.111230.21116554.736.967.687980.008494.825997.896772.934391.834789.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News