Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit declines 8.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 9802.47 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements declined 8.98% to Rs 956.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1050.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 9802.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8785.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.62% to Rs 4167.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3573.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 33697.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32807.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

9802.478785.2833697.7032807.9319.0519.3417.7219.512431.181842.638422.187312.431644.831383.475943.845684.53956.271050.594167.433573.40

