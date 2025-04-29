Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 626.47% to Rs 2.47 crore

Net profit of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 626.47% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.39 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 285.64% to Rs 6.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.470.34 626 6.981.81 286 OPM %16.60-14.71 -9.60-8.84 - PBDT0.52-0.03 LP 6.470.03 21467 PBT0.52-0.03 LP 6.460.01 64500 NP0.43-0.03 LP 5.390 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 9.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit declines 8.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 37.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 21.38% in the March 2025 quarter

PCBL Chemical drops after Q4 PAT slumps 10% YoY to Rs 100 cr

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story