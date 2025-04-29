Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 9.98% in the March 2025 quarter

PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 9.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 8.23% to Rs 2087.49 crore

Net profit of PCBL Chemical declined 9.98% to Rs 100.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.23% to Rs 2087.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1928.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.48% to Rs 434.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.91% to Rs 8404.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6419.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2087.491928.78 8 8404.256419.77 31 OPM %14.2616.05 -15.9116.16 - PBDT214.27224.52 -5 923.26893.59 3 PBT126.13149.33 -16 577.58676.33 -15 NP100.16111.26 -10 434.60490.94 -11

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

