PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 9.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.23% to Rs 2087.49 croreNet profit of PCBL Chemical declined 9.98% to Rs 100.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.23% to Rs 2087.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1928.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.48% to Rs 434.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.91% to Rs 8404.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6419.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content