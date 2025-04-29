PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 9.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.23% to Rs 2087.49 crore

Net profit of PCBL Chemical declined 9.98% to Rs 100.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.23% to Rs 2087.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1928.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.48% to Rs 434.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.91% to Rs 8404.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6419.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2087.491928.788404.256419.7714.2616.0515.9116.16214.27224.52923.26893.59126.13149.33577.58676.33100.16111.26434.60490.94

