Trent consolidated net profit declines 54.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.88% to Rs 4216.94 crore

Net profit of Trent declined 54.82% to Rs 318.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 704.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.88% to Rs 4216.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3297.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.03% to Rs 1546.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1486.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 17134.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12375.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

