Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 333.75, down 0.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 96.32% in last one year as compared to a 27.89% rally in NIFTY and a 56.75% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 333.75, down 0.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24954.55. The Sensex is at 81485.85, up 0.54%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has eased around 4.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41039.35, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 124.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 336.2, down 0.15% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumped 96.32% in last one year as compared to a 27.89% rally in NIFTY and a 56.75% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

