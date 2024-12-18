Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 289.8, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.87% in last one year as compared to a 12.89% rally in NIFTY and a 9.07% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 289.8, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24219.25. The Sensex is at 80296.05, down 0.48%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 0.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36375.4, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.96 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

