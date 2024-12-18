United Spirits Ltd soars 1.23%, rises for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1582.55, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.69% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% gain in NIFTY and a 2.83% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1582.55, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24159.900390625. The Sensex is at 80069.75, down 0.76%. United Spirits Ltd has added around 6.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56467.45, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1584.7, up 0.96% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 45.69% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% gain in NIFTY and a 2.83% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 81.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

