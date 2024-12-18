J.Kumar Infra bags LoA worth Rs 622 crore

J.Kumar Infraprojects announced that it has received letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 632 crore from NBCC (India).

Shares of NBCC (India) slipped 2.01% to currently trade at Rs 98.62 on the BSE.

The order entails development of the Hari Nagar colony of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in Delhi. The order valued at Rs 632 crore is to be executed within 27 months.

J.Kumar Infraprojects operates as a civil engineering and infrastructure development company. The company focuses on the development of roads, flyovers, bridges, railway buildings, sports complexes, and airport runways.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates into three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

Shares of J.Kumar Infraprojects fell 0.07% to Rs 775.65 on the BSE.

