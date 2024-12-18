Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J.Kumar Infra bags LoA worth Rs 622 crore

J.Kumar Infra bags LoA worth Rs 622 crore

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

J.Kumar Infraprojects announced that it has received letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 632 crore from NBCC (India).

Shares of NBCC (India) slipped 2.01% to currently trade at Rs 98.62 on the BSE.

The order entails development of the Hari Nagar colony of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in Delhi. The order valued at Rs 632 crore is to be executed within 27 months.

J.Kumar Infraprojects operates as a civil engineering and infrastructure development company. The company focuses on the development of roads, flyovers, bridges, railway buildings, sports complexes, and airport runways.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates into three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

Shares of J.Kumar Infraprojects fell 0.07% to Rs 775.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: At day's lows; Sensex tumbles 600 pts to 80,100; Nifty at 24,150; Financials drag

Karnataka's iron ore duty plans weigh on NMDC; share price plunges 7%

Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024: Income Tax department releases new FAQs

LIVE news: Protesting farmers commence 'Rail Roko' protest across Punjab

Senator Warren writes to Trump for conflict-of-interest rules for Elon Musk

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story