Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 608.5, up 0.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.73% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.95% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 608.5, up 0.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 0.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40510.05, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 607.5, up 0.47% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 63.73% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.95% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

