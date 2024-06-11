Tata Motors Ltd soars 1%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 984.9, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.58% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.84% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Tata Motors Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 984.9, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Tata Motors Ltd has risen around 2.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25022.65, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 151.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 988.25, up 1.8% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is up 74.58% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.84% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 63.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

