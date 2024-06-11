Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto Ltd soars 0.95%, up for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 9825.05, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 105.99% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.84% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bajaj Auto Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9825.05, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has risen around 9.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25022.65, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9781.1, up 0.97% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 36.32 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

