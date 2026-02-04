Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 3.11%, rises for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.92, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.64% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 8.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.92, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has dropped around 10.61% in last one month.