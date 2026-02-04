Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd soars 2.67%, rises for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 290.75, up 2.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.95% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 8.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 176.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 172.74 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 287.55, up 2.57% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up 1.95% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 8.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.