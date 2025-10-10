Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 0.93%

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 8.96% over last one month compared to 6.17% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.03% rise in the SENSEX

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 0.93% today to trade at Rs 346.45. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.48% to quote at 27532.51. The index is up 6.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd increased 0.84% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 0.71% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 8.12 % over last one year compared to the 0.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 4402 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.89 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 358.8 on 08 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 234.15 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

