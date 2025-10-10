Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 0.93%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 8.96% over last one month compared to 6.17% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.03% rise in the SENSEX

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 0.93% today to trade at Rs 346.45. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.48% to quote at 27532.51. The index is up 6.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd increased 0.84% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 0.71% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 8.12 % over last one year compared to the 0.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.