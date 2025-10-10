Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sona BLW Precision Forgings signs MoU with NEURA Robotics GmbH

Sona BLW Precision Forgings signs MoU with NEURA Robotics GmbH

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To jointly develop advance technologies and industrialization of robots and humanoids

Sona BLW Precision Forgings has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NEURA Robotics GmbH at Metzingen, Germany. The official announcement serves as a basis for establishing shared objectives between Sona Comstar and NEURA Robotics regarding a strategic collaboration to jointly develop advanced technologies, components, and sub-assemblies, as well as the industrialization of robots and humanoids in the Indian and other mutually agreed-upon markets.

With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, advanced perception, and control technologies, as well as rapidly decreasing computing costs, the world is entering a new era of intelligent automation. This technological leap is fueling unprecedented growth in both industrial robotics and humanoid robots, transforming manufacturing and logistics industries globally. As organizations seek greater efficiency, flexibility, and safety, the adoption of robotics across factory floors and human-centric environments is accelerating at a remarkable pace.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Markets Slip as Government Shutdown Drags On; Gold, Housing and Energy Stocks Lead Declines

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Anantam Highways Trust (InvIT) IPO ends with 5.62 times subscription

LG Electronics India IPO ends with 54.02 times subscription

INR stays range bound near record lows

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story