Sona BLW Precision Forgings signs MoU with NEURA Robotics GmbH

To jointly develop advance technologies and industrialization of robots and humanoids

Sona BLW Precision Forgings has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NEURA Robotics GmbH at Metzingen, Germany. The official announcement serves as a basis for establishing shared objectives between Sona Comstar and NEURA Robotics regarding a strategic collaboration to jointly develop advanced technologies, components, and sub-assemblies, as well as the industrialization of robots and humanoids in the Indian and other mutually agreed-upon markets.

With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, advanced perception, and control technologies, as well as rapidly decreasing computing costs, the world is entering a new era of intelligent automation. This technological leap is fueling unprecedented growth in both industrial robotics and humanoid robots, transforming manufacturing and logistics industries globally. As organizations seek greater efficiency, flexibility, and safety, the adoption of robotics across factory floors and human-centric environments is accelerating at a remarkable pace.