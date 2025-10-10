Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in early trade. Investors will kept a close eye on quarterly business updates, ongoing IPO activity. Nifty traded above 25,200 level.

Metal, IT and pharma shares declined while consumer Durables, PSU Bank and oil & gas shares advanced.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 200.92 points or 0.24% to 82,353.98. The Nifty 50 index added 50.95 points or 0.21% to 25,236.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.37%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,040 shares rose and 904 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,308.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 864.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 October 2025, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.08% to 6.509 from the previous close of 6.503. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7850 compared with its close of 88.7975 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement advanced 0.10% to Rs 120,650.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.09% to 99.31. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.39% to 4.136. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement declined 6 cents or 0.09% to $65.16 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Rajesh Power Services rallied 3.41% after the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat for the execution of infrastructure and energy projects worth Rs 4,754 crore in the state. NTPC Green Energy rose 1.37% after the company s subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat for the development of solar parks and projects with a cumulative capacity of 10 GW and wind projects of 5 GW in the state.

RailTel Corporation of India advanced 1.26% after the company has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 18.2 crore from a government entity in Karnataka. Global Markets: Asian stocks limped towards the end of the week on a shaky footing on Friday as declines on Wall Street lingered into early trading. Meanwhile, shares of South Korean chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics hit record highs Friday, after a near-weeklong holiday, boosted by a series of artificial intelligence deals. The two companies are set to benefit from an OpenAI and Advanced Micro Devices deal that could see Sam Altmans company take a 10% stake in AMD. Shares of AMD rallied on the news and are up more than 40% so far this week.