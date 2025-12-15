Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Rasayan allots 83.10 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Bharat Rasayan allots 83.10 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Bharat Rasayan has allotted 83,10,536 fully paid-up bonus equity shares of the face value of Rs 5/- each in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 (One) new fully paid up Bonus equity share of Rs 5/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5/- each, held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date i.e., 12 December 2025, fixed for this purpose.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to 1,66,21,072 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

