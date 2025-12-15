Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd saw volume of 88769 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6916 shares

KEC International Ltd, PVR Inox Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 December 2025.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd saw volume of 88769 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6916 shares. The stock increased 6.08% to Rs.365.70. Volumes stood at 8452 shares in the last session.

KEC International Ltd registered volume of 2.26 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32565 shares. The stock rose 2.18% to Rs.706.65. Volumes stood at 20381 shares in the last session.

PVR Inox Ltd saw volume of 32655 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10135 shares. The stock increased 7.20% to Rs.1,127.50. Volumes stood at 3252 shares in the last session. Aarti Industries Ltd recorded volume of 3.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.34% to Rs.372.25. Volumes stood at 34066 shares in the last session. Go Digit General Insurance Ltd registered volume of 9037 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4530 shares. The stock slipped 0.19% to Rs.342.10. Volumes stood at 3620 shares in the last session.