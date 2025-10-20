Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D B Corp Ltd up for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 246.8, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.09% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% drop in NIFTY and a 23.25% drop in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 246.8, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25868.3. The Sensex is at 84466.7, up 0.61%. D B Corp Ltd has slipped around 10.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1519.6, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

