Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 1.3%, up for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56616.4, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.98 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1182.3, up 1.34% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up 16.14% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% gain in NIFTY and a 5.87% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.