Reliance Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1467.7, up 3.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.19% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.15% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1467.7, up 3.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25868.3. The Sensex is at 84466.7, up 0.61%. Reliance Industries Ltd has risen around 5.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35395.7, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 161.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.52 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1470.1, up 3.6% on the day.