Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1302.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1302.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 7.08% to Rs 5325.20 crore

Net loss of Bharat Sanchar Nigam reported to Rs 1302.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 264.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.08% to Rs 5325.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4973.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5325.204973.05 7 OPM %-37.6315.29 -PBDT-1302.361078.23 PL PBT-1302.36264.27 PL NP-1302.43264.24 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sundaram Clayton climbs after appointing R Venkatesh as CEO

Barometers pare gains; media shares decline

Capacite Infraprojects receives LoI from TenX Realty for projects worth Rs 537 cr

Balu Forge Industries secures five-year contract from a NATO affiliated entity

Piramal Finance receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story