Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1542.37 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1542.37 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.40% to Rs 4392.63 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Sanchar Nigam reported to Rs 1542.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1469.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 4392.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4289.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4392.634289.82 2 OPM %0.35-1.07 -PBDT-28.11-153.01 82 PBT-1542.37-1469.87 -5 NP-1542.37-1469.87 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Meghalaya HC bans single-use plastic in temples, shops across state

Govt breaking promises, planning to privatise C'garh steel plant: Congress

Guv's office has been misused: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Kolkata rape-murder: Matter of concern for everyone, says Kiren Rijiju

Karnataka governor gives nod to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in land scam

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story