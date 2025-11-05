Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 39.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.77% to Rs 458.60 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 39.44% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 57.77% to Rs 458.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 290.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.458.60290.674.946.0822.3516.0913.299.599.907.10

