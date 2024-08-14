KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 285.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.73% to Rs 10.93 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) rose 285.71% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.73% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.9314.33-24.52-15.700.960.940.360.180.270.07

