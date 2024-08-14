Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.80% to Rs 1.90 croreNet profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.80% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.902.13 -11 OPM %51.5843.66 -PBDT0.530.46 15 PBT0.050.02 150 NP0.050.02 150
