Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.80% to Rs 1.90 crore

Net profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.80% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.902.1351.5843.660.530.460.050.020.050.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp