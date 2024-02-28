Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel adopts recycled PVC SIM cards

Bharti Airtel adopts recycled PVC SIM cards

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Bharti Airtel in partnership with IDEMIA Secure Transactions, today announced that it has switched from virgin plastic to recycled PVC SIM cards. This is in line with the company's commitment to encouraging the adoption of circular business practices.

IDEMIA Secure Transactions, a division of the IDEMIA Group, is a leading provider of payment and connectivity solutions for financial institutions, mobile network operators and automotive manufacturers.

An industry first in India, Airtel is the only telecommunications service provider to switch to recycled plastic SIM cards. With this migration, the generation of over 165 tonnes of virgin plastic will be limited which will further reduce the generation of over 690 tonnes of CO2 equivalent in one year.

This migration is in line with Airtel's continued commitment to reducing greenhouse gases and promoting circularity with supplier partners and other stakeholders with the aim of encouraging them to reduce waste, recycle and reuse products.

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

