Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.32% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Agrico Exports reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.96% to Rs 3.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.880.82 7 3.597.32 -51 OPM %-13.64-7.32 -3.62-3.69 - PBDT0.07-0.02 LP 0.34-0.20 LP PBT0-0.15 100 0.04-0.72 LP NP0.02-0.15 LP 0.08-0.56 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 110.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 11.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Systematix Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lynx Machinery & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prabha Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story