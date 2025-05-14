Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 11.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.97% to Rs 83.73 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises rose 11.18% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 83.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.10% to Rs 7.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 336.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 282.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

