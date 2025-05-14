Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 110.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.54% to Rs 2289.00 crore

Net profit of Bharti Hexacom rose 110.42% to Rs 468.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 222.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.54% to Rs 2289.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1868.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 196.11% to Rs 1493.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 504.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 8547.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7088.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

