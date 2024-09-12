Jain Irrigation signs MoU with Sher-E-Kashmir to offer agri-tech solutions in J&K

Jain Irrigation Systems said that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sher-e-Kashmir, University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) to offer smart and technology-driven solutions to farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. SKUAST-Kashmir is a premier agricultural university dedicated to promoting education, research, and extension services in the field of agriculture and allied sciences. The university plays a pivotal role in the development of agricultural practices in the region. SKUAST-Kashmir is a premier agricultural university dedicated to promoting education, research, and extension services in the field of agriculture and allied sciences. The university plays a pivotal role in the development of agricultural practices in the region. The partnership between Jain Irrigation Systems and SKUAST-Kashmir aims to introduce irrigation techniques and sustainable farming practices that are tailored to meet the unique challenges of the region. This collaboration will focus on improving water management, developing clean planting material, enhancing crop yields, promoting climate smart technologies, solutions & precision farming practices to ensure loterm sustainability. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Through this collaboration, farmers in Jammu & Kashmir will have access to training programs, demonstrations of smart irrigation systems & guidance on the best practices for utilizing advanced farming technology. The initiative is designed to create an environment of innovation & adaptability that can help farmers tackle climate challenges, reduce water wastage & maximize the output of their crops.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor Professor Nazeer Ahmad Ganai expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating This collaboration marks a crucial milestone in our ongoing efforts to uplift the farming community of Jammu and Kashmir. By adopting smart technologies and innovative practices, we aim to empower farmers with the tools they need to increase productivity, conserve water, and ensure food security in the region.

Ajit Jain, Jain Irrigation systems, said, We are proud to collaborate with SKUAST-Kashmir in bringing cuttiedge irrigation, clean planting material and precision farming solutions to the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir. Together, we will work to introduce climate smart and precision farming techniques that will not only optimize resource utilization but also lead to sustainable agricultural growth in the region.

Jain Irrigation Systems is engaged in manufacture of plastic products, and manufacture of fruit or vegetable juices, their concentrates squashes and powder. Its segments include hi-tech agri input products, industrial products and non-conventional energy.

More From This Section

The companys consolidated net profit declined 61.6% to Rs 13.59 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 35.43 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales fell 13.1% to Rs 1477.86 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of Jain Irrigation Systems rose 0.62% to currently trade at Rs 69.52 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News