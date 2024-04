Bharti Airtel announced the expansion of its network across the picturesque regions of Leh and Ladakh. This development comes just in time for the upcoming travel season, encouraging travelers to enjoy unlimited 5G service across the region.

Airtel's network footprint now encompasses 40+ zones within Ladakh, ensuring that residents and travelers alike to enjoy reliable connectivity throughout their journeys. This is in line with Airtel's commitment to provide seamless connectivity in India's picturesque regions of Leh and Ladakh that is enjoyed by thousands of travelers.

