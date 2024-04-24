Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India Ltd soars 1.47%, Gains for third straight session

Granules India Ltd soars 1.47%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 420.6, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.69% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% gain in NIFTY and a 49.4% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Granules India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 420.6, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 22450.85. The Sensex is at 74033.44, up 0.4%. Granules India Ltd has dropped around 3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18463.75, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 419.55, up 1.1% on the day. Granules India Ltd is up 41.69% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% gain in NIFTY and a 49.4% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 21.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

