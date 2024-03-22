Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel launches new campaign for Airtel Xstream Fiber

Bharti Airtel launches new campaign for Airtel Xstream Fiber

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its high decibel 360 campaign for Airtel Xstream Fiber. With a primary emphasis on home entertainment, this comprehensive campaign aims to raise awareness for Airtel Xstream Fiber and position it as the ultimate solution for big screen entertainment.

Produced in collaboration with ad agency Fundamental, this dynamic campaign will leverage multiple platforms including Television, Outdoor advertisement and Digital channels to create maximum impact. The campaign creatives will be adopted in nine languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Malayalam and Punjabi, ensuring it resonates with viewers across the country. This multi-lingual approach reflects Airtel's commitment to cater to the diverse entertainment preferences of audiences throughout India.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

