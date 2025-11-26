Bharti Airtel Ltd Slides 2.22%

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 1.53% over last one month compared to 0.19% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.32% drop in the SENSEX

Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 2.22% today to trade at Rs 2112.85. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.7% to quote at 3079.87. The index is down 0.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Hexacom Ltd decreased 1.45% and Route Mobile Ltd lost 0.4% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 7.53 % over last one year compared to the 5.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 1.53% over last one month compared to 0.19% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.32% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.89 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.79 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2174.7 on 21 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1537.45 on 29 Nov 2024.