Bhartiya International consolidated net profit declines 97.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 22.40% to Rs 179.66 crore

Net profit of Bhartiya International declined 97.41% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 179.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.65% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.64% to Rs 777.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 798.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales179.66146.78 22 777.52798.60 -3 OPM %7.6210.69 -8.719.88 - PBDT7.7761.96 -87 32.4793.73 -65 PBT1.7055.42 -97 6.9468.51 -90 NP1.4254.75 -97 0.2262.61 -100

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

