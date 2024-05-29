Bhartiya International consolidated net profit declines 97.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.40% to Rs 179.66 crore

Net profit of Bhartiya International declined 97.41% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 179.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.65% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.64% to Rs 777.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 798.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

