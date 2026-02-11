Bhartiya International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.16% to Rs 365.95 crore

Net profit of Bhartiya International reported to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 39.16% to Rs 365.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 262.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.365.95262.977.846.6216.866.8010.360.266.70-1.51

