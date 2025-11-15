TruAlt Bioenergy signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

For establishment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production plant in Andhra Pradesh

TruAlt Bioenergy has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), the Government of Andhra Pradesh's nodal agency for the establishment of a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production plant in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

The proposed project is envisaged to involve a total investment of approximately Rs 2,250 crore, to be developed in phases, subject to detailed feasibility assessments, technology evaluation, and confirmation of commercial viability.

