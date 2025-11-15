Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 68.26 crore

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors rose 171.43% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 68.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.68.2659.105.795.383.071.801.710.500.950.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News