Bhatia Communications &amp; Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 4.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 93.91 crore

Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 4.20% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 93.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 8.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 342.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales93.9182.36 14 342.42342.42 0 OPM %4.74-3.86 -3.643.64 - PBDT4.434.07 9 12.5412.54 0 PBT4.053.84 5 11.3211.32 0 NP2.982.86 4 8.498.49 0

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

