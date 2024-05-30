Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chandni Machines standalone net profit declines 82.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Chandni Machines standalone net profit declines 82.05% in the March 2024 quarter

May 30 2024
Sales rise 5930.88% to Rs 41.01 crore

Net profit of Chandni Machines declined 82.05% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5930.88% to Rs 41.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 394.29% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 221.45% to Rs 165.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales41.010.68 5931 165.9351.62 221 OPM %0.1069.12 -1.160.70 - PBDT0.240.59 -59 2.760.70 294 PBT0.150.53 -72 2.380.49 386 NP0.070.39 -82 1.730.35 394

