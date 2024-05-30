Chandni Machines standalone net profit declines 82.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5930.88% to Rs 41.01 croreNet profit of Chandni Machines declined 82.05% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5930.88% to Rs 41.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 394.29% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 221.45% to Rs 165.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
