Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 43.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 43.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:02 PM IST
Sales rise 8.58% to Rs 126.81 crore

Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 43.78% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 126.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 116.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales126.81116.79 9 OPM %4.213.47 -PBDT5.193.71 40 PBT4.713.33 41 NP3.582.49 44

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

