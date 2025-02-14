Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 43.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.58% to Rs 126.81 crore

Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 43.78% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 126.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 116.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.126.81116.794.213.475.193.714.713.333.582.49

