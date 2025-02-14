Ankur Marketing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.70% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of Ankur Marketing remain constant at Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.280.27 4 OPM %-78.57-59.26 -PBDT0.760.76 0 PBT0.670.67 0 NP0.550.55 0
