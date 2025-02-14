Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BIGBLOC Construction reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:02 PM IST
Sales decline 36.58% to Rs 15.90 crore

Net loss of BIGBLOC Construction reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 36.58% to Rs 15.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales15.9025.07 -37 OPM %-3.4024.49 -PBDT-0.335.49 PL PBT-1.804.26 PL NP-0.113.21 PL

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

