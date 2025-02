Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 67.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.10% to Rs 117.30 crore

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 67.57% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 38.10% to Rs 117.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.117.3084.943.834.623.372.023.321.982.481.48

