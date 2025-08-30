Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colab Platforms launches dedicated esports platform 'www.colabesports.in'

Colab Platforms launches dedicated esports platform 'www.colabesports.in'

Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Colab Platforms announced the launch of its dedicated esports platform - www.colabesports.in a comprehensive competitive gaming platform designed to serve India's digital-first generation of esports athletes. The launch comes at a pivotal time when India's esports market has demonstrated exceptional growth momentum, reaching USD 208.73 million in 2024 and projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% to reach USD 1,168.82 million by 2034. The Indian esports ecosystem now supports over 1.5 million professional esports athletes and is expected to contribute Rs 1,100+ crore to India's economy by 2025.

