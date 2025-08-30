Trishakti Industries bags work order from Tata Steel

Trishakti Industries announced that it has secured a work order from Tata Steel for the deployment of advanced hydraulic truck-mounted cranes and skilled manpower at one of its flagship project sites.

The total fresh capex deployed for the project is around Rs 2 crore, while the contract value is upwards of Rs 65 lakh (inclusive of taxes). The order is to be executed within 12 months, the initial contract period.

Trishakti Industries provides infrastructure and oil & gas exploration services.

Tata Steel has a presence across the entire value chain of steel manufacturing, from mining and processing iron ore and coal to producing and distributing finished products.