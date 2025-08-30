GTV Engineering receives Rs 17-cr LoI from domestic client

GTV Engineering announced that it has received a letter of intent worth Rs 17.46 crore from a domestic client for the manufacture and supply of four mill static parts, a separating wheel and a gap-type seal.

The project is to be executed within seven months.

GTV Engineering is engaged in high-tech steel fabrication and whole wheat flour manufacturing.

The company reported a 51.8% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 2.08 crore, while revenue from operations dropped 49.5% to Rs 16.50 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of GTV Engineering declined 1.99% to close at Rs 77.32 on Friday, 29 August 2025.